Pierre Pfaff Rhouault, ‘did his best,’ as he would often remark at the end one of his long work days, until he passed and was found at home July 20, 2019. Since the year he was born, 1968, he experienced worldly adventures and trials and was best known for his stories about them, spoken in his unique french accent. His friends span the country as he traveled often for his work in the logging industry and the Laborers' and Operators' Unions. Pierre was very protective and exhibited rare ‘moral courage,’ as declared by a union brother; always watching out for the underdog and displaying his patriotism.
He will be remembered for initiating a Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at work and will be honored by the continuation of that tradition. Pierre was intelligent and enjoyed staying informed and discussing his favorite interests: world affairs and politics, football, the New York Yankees, UFC, and animals of all kinds but especially dogs.
Pierre has left behind two daughters, Chelsea Zieske and Haley Rhouault, both residents of California. Chelsea is an exceptional writer, loves cooking and gardening and has award winning recipes as a butcher, surprising and impressing her father with her talent in this trade.
Haley made her father proud with her artistic achievements and musical performances; he was blown away by her ability to sing.
Pierre was married to Brandy Dangerfield, who will continue to care for his beloved Mastiff, Rowan, with the help of her children, Brody and Paisley Schwartz. He will be greatly missed by Brandy's grandparents, Ken and Barbara Walter, who were loving and supportive, especially with Pierre's health care.
A memorial service for Pierre will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St, Billings, MT 59101. A reception will follow the service at the United Steel Workers Hall at 108 11th St W, Billings, MT 59102.
