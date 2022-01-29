 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pirrie 'Pete' Trask
0 entries

Pirrie 'Pete' Trask

  • 0
Pirrie 'Pete' Trask

Pete Trask, 83, died on Jan. 24, 2022 after many years with Parkinson's. Pete was born in Billings, MT to Willard Trask and Margaret Johnson Trask. Pete married Linda Lee in 1966 and they spent a wonderful life together.

Pete attended Billings Senior High and the University of Montana where he was a proud Sigma Chi. He was a sales manager with Interstate Distributing and then later with Whirlpool Corporation. He drove many miles visiting his dealers across Montana and Wyoming. After his retirement, Pete volunteered for years at the Billings Food Bank.

Pete was an avid fly-fisherman and hiker. He loved to play tennis, ski and tend to his vegetable and flower garden. He was a man of great integrity, a good judge of character, and loved pulling off a clever prank.

His favorite place on earth was East Rosebud Lake where he grew up fishing, hiking and enjoying time with extended family. He shared that love of the lake with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren and taught them all how to fly fish.

Pete is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda Trask of Billings, MT, daughters Kristi Acoba (Wayne) and Jill Raleigh (Jim); grandchildren Emily, Morgan, Max and Leilani Acoba, and Maddie and Peyton Raleigh, all of Portland, Oregon; and his sister Janet Cox (Leslie) of Seattle, Washington.

If you'd like to celebrate Pete's life, make a donation to the Billings Food Bank, go for a hike or plant a garden.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held later this summer.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News