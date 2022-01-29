Pirrie 'Pete' Trask

Pete Trask, 83, died on Jan. 24, 2022 after many years with Parkinson's. Pete was born in Billings, MT to Willard Trask and Margaret Johnson Trask. Pete married Linda Lee in 1966 and they spent a wonderful life together.

Pete attended Billings Senior High and the University of Montana where he was a proud Sigma Chi. He was a sales manager with Interstate Distributing and then later with Whirlpool Corporation. He drove many miles visiting his dealers across Montana and Wyoming. After his retirement, Pete volunteered for years at the Billings Food Bank.

Pete was an avid fly-fisherman and hiker. He loved to play tennis, ski and tend to his vegetable and flower garden. He was a man of great integrity, a good judge of character, and loved pulling off a clever prank.

His favorite place on earth was East Rosebud Lake where he grew up fishing, hiking and enjoying time with extended family. He shared that love of the lake with his daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren and taught them all how to fly fish.