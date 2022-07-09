 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pirrie "Pete" Trask

Pete Trask, 83, passed away on January 24. Join us for a memorial service on Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1108 24th St W, Billings, Montana.

