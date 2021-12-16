 Skip to main content
Pius G. Schmalz
Pius G. Schmalz

Pius G. Schmalz, 82, of Billings, passed away Dec. 12, 2021.

Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. Bernard Parish. Rite of committal will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Calvary Cemetery.

The full obituary can be read by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.

