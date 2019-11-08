Pohney Lou Rich, age 90, of Lewistown, formerly of Jordan, passed peacefully from this world surrounded by family members on Nov. 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the VFW Hall in Jordan. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
