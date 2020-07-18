× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Preston James Gregor was taken from us too soon on July 7, 2020, by senseless gun violence. Preston was born July 28, 1998, to Chad and Teara. He was an amazing, happy little boy and his mom's best buddy. He was then joined by his two brothers, Blake and Andrew. They were crazy like three brothers can be! Preston loved baseball, skateboarding, and his family and friends. But he found real love when his son Godrick was born. Godrick brought light into Preston's world.

Everyone will remember his kind heart and willingness to help. 'Contagious smiles, contagious laughs! We will forever hold you in our hearts!'

Preston will be met with open arms by his Big Grandpa #1 and his Great Grandma and Grandpa. He leaves behind us all to be in a more peaceful place. Memorial Services will be held August 1st at 11 a.m. at Plaza Bar and Arcade, 1425 Broadwater Avenue, followed by a processional to Columbus, where he will be laid to rest. Please go to Preston's Facebook page for more information.

