BILLINGS - On May 30, Quentin Wayne Eggart, of Billings, a man who lived life to the fullest, passed away at the age of 51. Quentin was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and son.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the EEC ZooPavilion at ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Rd., Billings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Family Tree Center (https:/familytreecenterbillings.org).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.