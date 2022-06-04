 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quentin Wayne Eggart

BILLINGS - On May 30, Quentin Wayne Eggart, of Billings, a man who lived life to the fullest, passed away at the age of 51. Quentin was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and son.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the EEC ZooPavilion at ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Rd., Billings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Family Tree Center (https:/familytreecenterbillings.org).

