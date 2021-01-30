 Skip to main content
R. Bruce McGinnis
R. Bruce McGinnis

R. Bruce McGinnis, age 75, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, in Bellingham, Washington. To read his full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

