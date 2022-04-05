Rachel Dianne Sego Snider peacefully passed away on March 25 in the comfort of her home and onto her eternal home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Dianne is survived by her son (Jonathan), sisters-in-law (Kathleen Sego and Janet Snider), Nephews/Nieces, Lewis Sego (Nancy), Tom Sego (Kirstin), Bryon Sego (Kathy), Sean Sego (Michelle), and Kathleen Brown (Rich), fourteen great nieces and nephews, one great-great nephew and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband (Jim), daughter (Amy), brother (Lewis), parents (Charles and Vallie Sego) and parents in-law (George and Martha Snider).

Born in Clarksville, Tennessee, Dianne spent most of her formative years enjoying school, reading, singing, playing piano, and supporting and learning from her father's churches. She graduated from Austin Pea University (Clarksville, TN) with a degree in Psychology. After college, she began a career in youth counseling. She met her husband, Jim, who was in the US ARMY, on assignment in Ft Campbell, Kentucky. After marrying Jim, the two spent the next 5 years exploring the Midwest, living in Tennessee and Ohio, before making their way back to Jim's home state of Montana.

Dianne immediately found her footing teaching Sunday school, playing the piano/organ and was enamored by the beauty and peace the open skies and plains provided. During this time, they received the blessing of a daughter, Amy. Together, the family built a rewarding, fun-loving life on a ranch, where Dianne provided home schooling to Amy. This was her life's reward until an accident took their beloved daughter in 1988 at the age of 12. Three years later, they were blessed when they were able to adopt a son, Jonathan. The family found love and purpose again in raising him.

Dianne, in addition to homeschooling Jonathan, volunteering, and her hobbies, she wanted something more, and so started several home-based businesses. One of which, Creative Memories, became a passion and an escape, where she gave value and service to preservation of others' memories. In 2001, the family moved to the beauty that is Bonners Ferry, Idaho, having a literal mountain in their backyard. Here, they built strong friendships with neighbors, members of the community at large and their church. After the passing of her husband of 38yrs in 2009, she and Jonathan took to adventures, traveling as much as she could to see family and friends. Before passing, she said the greatest blessings of life on earth were her family and friends, but she looked forward to being in the presence of her Heavenly Father and all who passed before her. Dianne will be missed, but as one of her most cherished friends said, “Our loss, her gain.” Until we meet again thy good and faithful servant.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 7 from 4-7 p.m. PDT. Funeral Services will take place at 7 p.m. PDT. Both are being held at Bonners Ferry Funeral Home, at 6485 Harrison Street, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, 83805. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 12 p.m. PDT at the Lee Cemetery in Rosebud County, Montana. (~45min South of Forsyth, MT.) To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.bonnersferryfuneralhome.com. Bonners Ferry Funeral Home is caring for the family.