Rachel Loomis, 85, of Billings passed away July 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Bozeman to William and Bernice (Vaughn) Muir, on May 27, 1934.

She attended Gallatin County High School and received a Master of Science degree from Montana State University in 1970. She married Dean Loomis in 1960 and taught high school in Montana and in Oregon for several years.

Rachel enjoyed gardening, hiking, camping and bird watching. Arrangement are under the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel.

