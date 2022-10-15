Ralph Adams, age 83, passed away this October 6, surrounded by family. Ralph was born February 21, 1939, in Livingston, MT. He flew planes as a young adult, crop dusting, being a flight instructor, and this led him to his career working as an air traffic controller for 34 years.
Marrying Juanita Douglas, they raised 2 wonderful children, Dave and Laurie who each had 2 children, Grace, Lily, Devon, and Matthew. Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing, and was a genius at fixing just about anything. He especially enjoyed working on cars. His family came first, always. Being with family he was an observant and intent listener. When he spoke, everyone listened. Always having great advice and captivating stories. With a sharp wit only equaled by his humor we are all left with a smile that was contagious. Ralph Adams you will be missed. May you fly high with the Angels and Rest in Peace. We love you, Ralph.
Upon his request Ralph will be cremated, and there will be no following service. If you wish to donate, please give to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
