Ralph Clark, 89, of Musselshell, formerly of Brusett passed away on August 6, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Jordan, MT. Full obituary can be viewed and condolences may be sent at: www.stevensonandsons.com.