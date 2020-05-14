× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ralph Eugene Hanson

Ralph Eugene Hanson, 89, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, with his loving wife of 66 years by his side. Ralph was born on Feb. 8, 1931, in Havre, to Charles and Verna Hanson. Growing up in Havre, he was a bit of a rascal who grew to become an intelligent, kind and hardworking man.

Ralph began his long and successful career working for the Great Northern Railroad in Havre and Billings, later for Husky Oil Company in Cody, Wyoming, and then for Carter Oil (which became Exxon Oil Company) in Billings and Miles City. His strong work ethic and sense of integrity led him to receive multiple awards and recognition on a national level while with Exxon Oil.

Ralph married the love of his life, Donna May Harding, on Jan. 10, 1954, in Havre. Together, they raised two daughters. Throughout the years, they established many deep and lasting friendships, and enjoyed many adventures traveling and cruising with friends and relatives. He was often the life of the party at gatherings with friends, family reunions and just having fun in his basement.