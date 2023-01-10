Ralph J. Studer Jr. went to be with his Savior our Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 8. He was welcomed by his wife of 62 years, Cemie; and two daughters, Suzanne and Jeanne.

Ralph attended Billings Catholic schools and was devoted to its continued success; he received the Legacy Award in 2017.

Ralph graduated from Notre Dame along with his brother Dean and there he was introduced to Cemie by his sister Claire. Ralph and Cemie moved to Billings, where he worked in the family construction business and raised nine children.

Ralph's faith in God was strong. It kept him going through tough times and he was never afraid to share it with others. Many came to him for comfort and advice; his approach was always grounded in faith, prayer and humility.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Cecelia; his sisters, Mary (Robert) Scherger, Claire (Larry) Chouinard, and brother Dean (Connie) Studer; his wife and two daughters; and many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Sherry), Marie (Walter), Julie (Dan), Ralph (Kim), Kelly, Michelle (Tim); son-in-law Joe Glennon; 32 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Ralph was blessed to spend his last year of life in the warm and caring home of a beautiful soul, Mary Dietrich. He passed peacefully. He will be missed.

A vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

