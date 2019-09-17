{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Newton "Newt" Brennan, 85, of Shepherd, Montana, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19 and services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, both at Smith’s Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St., Billings, MT.

