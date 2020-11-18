 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramona Kay (Stockton) Crawford
0 entries

Ramona Kay (Stockton) Crawford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ramona Kay (Stockton) Crawford

Ramona Kay (Stockton) Crawford

Ramona Kay (Stockton) Crawford, daughter of Leo and Ruth (McFate) Stockton, 61, passed away at her home Nov. 6, 2020 in Billings. A full obituary and to leave memories for the family, please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News