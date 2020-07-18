× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ramona Liming Kuburich, age 90. Born August 17, 1929, she was a third generation Montanan. Her grandparents, the Gilmores, were homesteaders, cattle ranchers, and cowboys who sometimes did a little moonshining on the side. In her heart she carried those Wild West days by sharing a lot of colorful stories with family and friends. She attended grade school in Broadus, high school in Miles City, and college in Billings.

Her accomplishments in life are too numerous to mention but are carried on with her five children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. After the passing of her true love, Steve, in 2017, she continued to live life to the fullest. In her final days, she said 'material things come and wear out but the potential possibilities of children are the most stimulating in all of creation and are to be treasured. The one word that defines me is hopeful.'

At her request, some of her ashes were spread in the Powder River, the Mizpah, and on the Gilmore homestead in Volborg. It was such an honor to have Yvonne Snider, Sandy Stahl, and Sonny Lockwood join her family in making that wish come true. She will be interred in Missoula on August 17th at the Veteran's Cemetery alongside her husband, Steve.

