Ramona Miller Stout was born on October 8, 1946, to John and Kathryn Miller of Froid, Montana and passed away May 22.

She was very outgoing in contrast to her parents and brothers. On the playground she excelled and as girls at the time were not involved in recess sports she played with the boys. She could run faster than any of the boys in her class and was stronger than many as well. It was a brave lad indeed who tried to take away her marbles. Later in high school she was part of the first girls track team. In one dual meet Ramona scored 80 points and the opposing team had 50. As a high school senior, she placed at a national AAU track meet. She also played girls basketball at the University of Kansas (before girls basketball was recognized as a varsity sport) and later organized competitive girls basketball and track when she taught high school in Montana.

She was also an artist. Most of the artwork in school was hers. She later painted mostly natural scenes as a hobby. She taught herself to play the guitar and formed a singing duo with a neighbor girl. She graduated from the University of Kansas and taught biology and physical education at the high school level in Westby, Lewistown and Huntley Project.

In each of these schools she also coached girls basketball and track. In 1978, Ramona married Greg Stout, a farmer and businessman in Huntley Project. After finishing a Master's degree in school administration, she became the first lay principal of Billings Central Catholic High School. She later served as school superintendent at Huntley Project and Manhattan. In 2001, she earned a doctorate in education from Montana State University. She retired in 2004, but then took a part time job working on the accreditation of Montana public schools. She was also a board member of the Southern Montana Resource Council and an active member of the Manhattan Rotary Club. Along with husband Greg, Ramona traveled to the high school and college graduations of her nieces and nephews and to visit her mother and father, two brothers and Greg's children and families. In the late 2000s Ramona started to have some memory lapses. A trip to a specialist confirmed a traumatic brain injury. With the support of Greg, she was able to remain independent until becoming a resident of a long-term care facility in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Kathryn and by her husband, Greg. She is survived by her brothers Loren and Tim and husband Greg's children Sheryl and Bill. Ramona lived a life of uncompromising integrity and service to others. She will be missed.

A Visitation will be held 11 a.m., Funeral Mass noon with reception after on Wednesday, June 1 at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral in Billings. A Graveside Service will follow at Ballantine Cemetery in Ballantine. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com