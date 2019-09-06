Ramona 'Mona' Kay Weber, 77, of La Grande, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Grande Ronde Hospital. An open house Celebration of Life will be held at Mona’s residence on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. She will be buried next to her parents in Billings.
Mona was born on Feb. 26, 1942 in Turtle Lake, North Dakota to Reinhold and Martha (Jose) Weber. She resided in Turtle Lake; Hebron and Casselton, ND; Billings and La Grande, OR. She attended schools in Casselton and Billings and graduated at Billings West High School, class of 1964.
Mona was briefly employed at Coburn School Supply in Billings following graduation from West High. She loved to travel and enjoyed doing large canvas stitchery. She also loved animals and little children. Mona was a member of the Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities from 1999-2006.
Mona is survived by her sister, Nancy Martin (Gary) of Ukiah and La Grande, and sister-in-law, Candyce Weber of Missoula; nieces and nephews, Gerald Weber, Michael Weber, Amy Weber Chaffin, Laurel Martin Horton (Scott), and Katie Serido (Marco); great nieces and nephews, Abigail Serido, Nick Weber and Callie Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Martha; brother, Ronald Weber and niece, Kamela Weber.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.