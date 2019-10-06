Ramona Ruth Dibble, age 86, passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2019, at Morning Star Senior Living in Billings, where she had resided for the past six years.
She was born on May 21, 1933, the second of six children, to Nellie (Muri) and Charles W. Dunn in Watford City, North Dakota. There, she attended school and cared for her younger siblings before finding work in Williston, North Dakota, where she met the love of her life and was united in marriage on Feb. 3, 1951, to Brian W. Dibble.
Together, they had three children and settled in Glendive in 1955, where Ramona raised her family as a stay-at-home mom. Her home was always open to family and friends, and she took great pride as an exceptional cook and homemaker. She enjoyed fishing and camping, crocheting beautiful doilies and afghans to share with loved ones, collecting crystal dishes, and dancing to country music. As her children grew, she stayed busy in the community, working at the Glendive Community Hospital, Ruth’s Style Shop and Daniel Richard Jewelers. Family reunions in western North Dakota, outings with the Good Sam Club in eastern Montana and visits with her brothers in western Montana gave many warm memories. Ramona is remembered fondly for her wry wit and warm smile. After 58 years, she and Brian were forced by health reasons to move to Billings in 2013, where she lived out her days.
She is survived by her husband, Brian of Billings; son, Gregory (Edith) of Billings; daughters, Sheryl (Mark) Walsh of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Tracy (Tim) Barber of Gillette, Wyoming; grandchildren, Amber (Mike) Smith, Nathan Walsh, Megan Dibble (Mike Galt), Craig Walsh, Marie Dibble, Brianna Barber, Ross Dibble, Brittany (Derek) Thrall, Matthew Barber; step-granddaughters, Chelsea (Robert) Krotser, Rosalind Dix (Chris Bailey); nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Darlene Hill, Charlene (Ron) Torgerson; brother, Thomas Dunn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Richard Dunn and Frances Dunn.
We will always celebrate her life and cherish the great memories we had together. Ramona and Brian’s undying love for each other has set a wonderful example for our entire family.
We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers at Morningstar SL, Stillwater Hospice and Synergy Home Care for the love and support they gave Ramona to the end.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary is handling cremation arrangements. A memorial will be held at a later date and interment will follow in Dawson County Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Dibble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
