Ramona Vega Robles

August 30, 1930, the clouds opened up and delivered a beautiful baby girl. Her name was to be “Ramona Vega.” She was born in the city of Pharr, Texas and fell into the loving arms of Jose Vega and Silbestra Morin, who were chosen to be her parents. They immediately fell in love with her, as so many of us did.

She grew up with five brothers; Joe Vega, Eusevio Vega, Monico Vega, William Morin, and Little Joe Morin. Being the only girl, God opened the skies again. He rained down four caring sisters, Sue Hernandez, Petra Vega, Mary Montez, and Guadalupe Morin. She loved having so many siblings, they were all so beautiful and sweet to her. They all grew up so happy and loved by their amazing mother. Although her siblings lived far apart, they always remained close in spirit and would come together for many occasions.

God opened the skies sending her a family of her own. She was blessed with eight memorable children; Frank Garcia, Larry Garcia, Mary Jane Monroy, Carmen Gonzalez, Rocky “Bimbo” Gonzalez Danny Robles, Joe “Pepper” Robles and Pete Martinez.

Life took place putting Ramona through so much heartache, loss, and suffering. Although she faced many adversities she still held her family together with unconditional love.