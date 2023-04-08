Randal Lee Mackey, 68, was born in Lander, Wyoming on May 22, 1954, to Herbert Leroy and Dorothy Marie (Bronnenberg) Mackey. Randy died at home on Wednesday April 5 after a short battle with lung cancer. Randy attended Washington Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High and Billings Senior High School. He worked as a gas station attendant until he joined the Union Bridge Structural and Ornamental Ironworkers Local 708 in 1971. Randy wed Bonnie Krueger in 1974 and from that union came three girls. Nicole, Stephanie and Brandy. In 1981 he married Susan McLaughlin, with whom he shared the next 40 years.

For 35 years his hard work and dedication led him to the position of superintendent for Bechtel. His career took him to many different places including Montana, Arizona, Vermont, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Washington.

Randy enjoyed grilling, listening to music and having a cold Bud Light. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and hunting. Randy is preceded in death by his wife Susan Mackey; Mother Dorothy Limpp; Father Jack Limpp; grandson Cole Deines, and mother-in-law, Fern Stauch.

He is survived by his brother Herb Mackey (Pat); his sister Shelly Wierzbinski (Mike); three daughters: Nicole (Derek) Lauwers, Stephanie (Sean) McNamara and Brandy (Daniel) Mustoe. He had seven grandchildren: Dylan and Abby Deines, Seamus and Sullivan McNamara, and Keira, Emily, and Bridgette Mustoe and his 11 nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will take place Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 Eighth Street West in Billings and a reception following the services at the American Legion, 1540 Broadwater Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Amputation Foundation or the charity of your choice.