Randall Charles Hodgdon
Randall Charles Hodgdon of Billings Montana, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022 in Rio Rancho New Mexico. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1964 then went on to graduate from Eastern Montana State, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He served as an army reservist at Fort Bliss Texas. He was a life long classic car builder and enthusiast.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Wilford and Mary Hodgdon. He is survived by his sister Evalyn, nephew James Hodgdon, sons Holden and Ian, and daughter in law Uyen Hodgdon. He was grandfather to Hannah, Luke, and Ellie Hodgdon.

