Randall Elmer Reiter, 67, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away Dec. 3 at home. He was born to Elmer and Helen (Harris) Reiter on May 10, 1954 in Billings, Montana. Randy was the second of four children.

First and foremost, Randy worked hard at all he did, at work and at home. He worked along side his Dad on the family farm between Billings and Red Lodge. In 1973 he joined the Navy, serving as a Sea Bee, and was stationed in Adak, Alaska until 1975. Randy returned to Montana and worked for the City of Red Lodge.

Randy married his wife of 42 years, Renata Kassahn on August 18, 1979 after they had met at a modular home plant in Billings where they both worked. In 1980 they moved to Colorado where Randy went to work for CDOT as a maintenance worker for 33 years. After retirement he drove cars for the Ford dealer in Greeley.

Randy loved cooking and feeding everyone. He would take cookies and snacks to work and was always willing to go the extra mile to take care of everybody. He was the perfect role model and mentor. Randy also loved science fiction and space-related shows, and going grocery shopping. For many years he enjoyed gardening which he would also share the harvest with all. Randy was the most loving man and appreciated the little things in life.