Randall Eugene Hofferber (62), died Aug 26, 2019. He was the born to Alberta and Donald Hofferber.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins
He is survived by his mother, Alberta of Blgs, brother Rick (Marijo), Haylee, Chase of Mandan ND, and sister Shelly (Sam) Samuel and Colter of Blgs. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins
You are finally at Peace
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Hofferber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.