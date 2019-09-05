{{featured_button_text}}

Randall Eugene Hofferber (62), died Aug 26, 2019. He was the born to Alberta and Donald Hofferber.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins

He is survived by his mother, Alberta of Blgs, brother Rick (Marijo), Haylee, Chase of Mandan ND, and sister Shelly (Sam) Samuel and Colter of Blgs. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins

You are finally at Peace

