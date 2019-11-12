Randall Isham Scott, a beautiful soul for whom Christ died, went to be in God’s arms this week at the age of 65.
Randy was born on Jan. 5, 1954, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Dan and Jeanne Scott, the oldest of their six children. Randy spent his younger years in Ranchester, Wyoming, on his parents’ ranch. He later worked on the Scott Family’s ranch: The Padlock. He followed in his father’s footsteps and attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana, graduating in 1972. Of the many things he excelled at, his greatest passion was basketball. His claim to fame came his senior year. It was reported in the press that Randy was one of the state’s top leading scorers, ahead of a freshman named Larry Byrd.
He was offered a basketball scholarship to University of Maryland, but turned it down to be closer to home. Randy started college at Colorado State University, later transferring to play basketball at Sheridan College and graduating from Rocky Mountain College in Billings. While attending Rocky, he continued to play basketball and was instrumental in helping Rocky’s team reach the National Tournament.
It was also at Rocky in 1975, 44 years ago, that he met Lynette Stepper, his love, partner and best friend. They were married on July 30, 1977, in Lynette’s hometown of Terry. Hence, one of his many bad jokes, ‘I got dysenTerry.’
In 1975, while attending Rocky, he began his career as a teller at Security Bank (now known as First Interstate Bank), joining the Scott Family banking enterprise. Four years later, they moved to Colstrip to follow their careers in teaching and banking. It was in Colstrip that Randy and Lynette were blessed with their first two of four children, Shad and Kayla. In 1985, Randy transferred back to Billings, where he became a dedicated employee, leader of his community and church, and, most importantly, a nurturing father for his growing family. Randy and Lynette were then blessed with the birth of Shann and Devin, shortly after the move.
Randy loved watching his family grow. Most recently, he found joy in the new journey of becoming ‘Grampa’ as Charlotte and Camden came into his life. In Randy’s words – at 5’19’’, he never missed a chance to get down on the floor and play cars for hours or scoop them up into his arms for a signature ‘Grampa hug.’
Randy’s generous and empathetic nature led him to serve on many boards, including Rocky Mountain College, Special Olympics, YMCA, Midland Roundtable, First Interstate BancSystem, First Interstate Foundation, Dan and Jeanne Scott Foundation, Scott Family Services, Scott Family Council, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, Padlock Ranch, Heights National Little League, and a councilman for Apostles Lutheran Church.
Randy loved actively participating in the lives of those he loved and causes he cared about. Whether it was coaching ‘Y’ ball, building baseball fields, grilling burgers at Crow Field in the Heights, putting in sprinkler systems, coaching his children’s travel teams, driving vanloads of kids to music camps, or planning a capital campaign, the list goes on and on.
Randy and Lynette loved to travel with family and friends. Their favorite destination was Hawaii, where they enjoyed doing nothing but reading and playing games. Many adventures were planned for the remainder of this year, but the Good Lord took Randy to his final and most glorious destination: Heaven.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Jeanne. He is survived by his wife, Lynette; and children Shad (Patrick), Kayla (Joshua), Shann (Jessica, and grandchildren Charlotte and Camden) and Devin (Andrea); his siblings Ron (Audra), Riki Davidson, Risa (Stephen), Trink Morss (Tom), and Colt Johnson (Janet); and many nephews, nieces, and friends, including Uncle Jim Scott and the staff at Scott Family Services, whom he considered Family.
This kind and gentle man will be missed by many as his love and compassion for people followed him everywhere. Once you knew Randy, you were important to him. He had a knack for befriending the people he met. His children were always amazed that wherever they traveled, someone knew Dad. He left his mark on many hearts.
The family would love to thank the security staff at the Billings Airport and the Good Samaritan who stopped to help stabilize Randy. In addition, the family also thanks St. Vincent Healthcare and Life Center Northwest for the kindness and love they showed Randy as they cared for him. He had chosen to continue to give to his last breath, being an organ donor and providing new opportunities for so many others. We also want to thank Rocky Mountain College and St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation for their assistance with the service, which could not have been organized without their incredible support. Thank you to Pastor Jay Bickelhaupt of Apostles Lutheran for supporting us with our Savior’s promises that Randy is in glory with Him. And finally, the many family, friends and coworkers who have shown their love and support these last few days being by our sides, sharing their love for us and Randy. God bless you all.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you honor Randy by giving to his church, Apostles Lutheran, or to the non-profit of your choice.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Fortin Center on the Rocky Mountain College Campus.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
