Randall Lawrence Opp
Randall Lawrence Opp

Jan. 16, 1952 to Dec. 19, 2021

Randy was born and raised in Glendive, MT. Parents Otto and Lydia Opp. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather (Papa) and brother. Randy married his best friend Tammie on May 6, 2000.

He loved all five of his kids, Amy (John), Tia, CJ, Adam, Jamie. He loved all five of his grandkids (they called him Papa), Elisha, Zach, Sophia, Bella, Charlotte. Brothers and Sisters, Ray (Deanna), Russ (Pat), Ron (Carol), Rick (Ann), Rita (Al), Renea (Dale), Rollie (Joan).

Randy loved to fish. He was the happiest with a fishing pole in his hand on a lake with his kids and grandkids by his side. He will be greatly missed! Services will be in June 2022.

