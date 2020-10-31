 Skip to main content
Randall 'Randy' P. Azure
Randall 'Randy' P. Azure

Randall 'Randy' P. Azure

On Oct. 24, God called home an extraordinary husband, father and grandfather. Randy was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Roy Azure, Jr., and Geraldine Miller. After serving with the US Navy, he returned to Great Falls, married, and had a daughter Melanie. In 1979, he married the love of his life Karen Henrichs and became a stepfather to Todd, Craig, and Lauren. They adopted a son named Chad.

The full obit can be viewed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. To send condolences, email gnaccounts@live.com.

