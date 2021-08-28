Randall ('Randy') Scott Crawford

Randy lived a full life consisting of his career at Ace Electric, his family, and his many passions in life; far too many memories and contributions to Montana communities to share and list here. All who crossed paths with Randy will have those cherished memories to remember him—something arguably more precious than the words written here. In his passing, though, there are certain passions in Randy's life that seem to consistently be mentioned by family and friends. First and foremost, his love for his late-wife Charlene, his love for his children, and his love for his grandchildren, T and Callia. While his unfortunate passing occurred during a rafting adventure, Randy loved being out on the river to count eagles, make note of weeds along the riverbank (some would say that Randy's alternative name was 'killer of all weeds'), and just enjoy the outdoors.