Randall ('Randy') Scott Crawford, 64, left this earth in August of 2021. Randy's spirited soul and zest for living will be deeply missed by many; however, he did not leave this world without a strong sense of faith.
We will gather Sept. 25, 2021 at the Columbus High School Gymnasium in Columbus, Montana at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate his life and outstanding service to many communities in Montana. To follow, there will be a gathering at the Hensley Creek Hangar to share a meal, as well as stories and memories—a fitting way to celebrate Randy's life given his love of connecting and socializing with others.
Randy was born March 18, 1957 to James Milton ('Milt') Crawford and Martina Jean Gardetto-Crawford in Billings, Montana. It was Billings, Montana, and the surrounding area where Randy would spend the rest of his life. He was a man of all trades. After graduating high school at Billings Senior High, he spent time working as a cook and shortly thereafter developed skills in construction. Randy then worked as a parts man for a couple of years, which then gave way to working as a postal carrier. He also dabbled in photography, a hobby that he continued with throughout his life.
He ended up with a career that he loved at Ace Electric as an estimator/project manager. In addition to a successful career, Randy, along with his late wife, Char, created a family. Randy and Charlene were married in 1984. They built a horse shelter on the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County. They then built a home, then a horse barn, and then they built their family by adopting two children, Tyler Nathaniel Crawford, who was born in Havre, MT, and Andrea Jae Crawford, who was born in Seoul, South Korea.
Randy lived a full life consisting of his career at Ace Electric, his family, and his many passions in life; far too many memories and contributions to Montana communities to share and list here. All who crossed paths with Randy will have those cherished memories to remember him—something arguably more precious than the words written here. In his passing, though, there are certain passions in Randy's life that seem to consistently be mentioned by family and friends. First and foremost, his love for his late-wife Charlene, his love for his children, and his love for his grandchildren, T and Callia. While his unfortunate passing occurred during a rafting adventure, Randy loved being out on the river to count eagles, make note of weeds along the riverbank (some would say that Randy's alternative name was 'killer of all weeds'), and just enjoy the outdoors.
He shared this passion with many family and friends, including his two granddaughters. It was cherished time on the raft with his granddaughters, especially after the passing of Charlene. Randy's love for the outdoors was also demonstrated by his love for hunting. He went on several hunting excursions outside of the United States, including a trip to Argentina and Africa. He was also very involved in Pheasants Forever, especially their annual Youth Hunt. Through his love for hunting, Randy developed many friendships, but it was also time spent with his siblings. Last, but most certainly not the least, Randy had a deep love for the game of softball, which started with coaching his daughter, and continued many years after she retired her glove.
His friend, and previous head coach of the Stillwater Renegade High School softball team, John Smith, perhaps sums it up best: 'Randy, (AKA Rocket Man, Energizer Bunny), was the catalyst in many fastpitch softball programs in Yellowstone and Stillwater Counties. Specifically, the Billings Bulldogs ASA team and Stillwater Renegades High School Softball team (Columbus, Park City, and Absarokee). His unique energy level always helped young ladies find their potential. He was always the first to arrive and last to leave, and always had time for one more swing or catch. Many times, after practice ended, he could be seen working with young and upcoming kids.
Randy's commitment to his teams helped make them the mark other teams measured themselves on. His genuine smile and good-hearted humor made great days better and hard days tolerable. His relationships with players, coaches, parents, and fans made the ballpark a better place to be. In the seventeen years Randy was part of the Stillwater Renegades, his teams participated in 5 State Championships, winning in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2011, and also had a 2nd place finish in 2010. In 2014 and 2021 his team finished 3rd overall in the state tourney. Randy's energy level drove his teams to success. He is well known throughout the Montana softball community.'
Randy is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Michelle Fischer-Crawford, and his parents, Milt and Martina. He is survived by his two children, Ty and Anni Crawford; his grandchildren, Tatiana and Callia; and his siblings, Vickie (Joel), Brad (Lynn), and Julie (David).
Our deepest thanks to all of the search and rescue teams involved in the recovery of Randy, especially the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team. In lieu of gifts or flowers, we are asking that donations be sent to your local search and rescue team in Randy's name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.