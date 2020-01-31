Randall Wayne Anderson
MILES CITY — Randall Wayne ‘Randy’ Anderson, age 68, of Miles City passed away at his home in Miles City.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 with family receiving friends from 4 - 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City followed by a vigil at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

