 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randolph Jacobs Jr.
0 entries

Randolph Jacobs Jr.

  • 0
Randolph Jacobs Jr.

An open house celebrating the life of Randy Jacobs, who died on Jan. 16, 2021, will be held on the lawn at the Moss Mansion on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2-5 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News