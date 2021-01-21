Randolph 'Randy' Jacobs Jr.
Randolph 'Randy' Jacobs Jr. died on Jan. 16, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital, with his family by his side, from complications from pancreatitis.
Randy was born in Missoula on Feb. 7, 1944, to Randy and Barbara Jacobs. He attended Missoula public schools, graduating from Missoula County High in 1962. Randy went on to attend Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA, graduating in 1966 with a degree in economics. He then attended the University of Montana's Law School where he graduated in 1969.
After graduating from law school, Randy moved to San Francisco where he began his banking career at United California Bank. It was in San Francisco where he met the love of his life, Stacey Needham. Together, they enjoyed exploring the Bay Area, backpacking in the Sierras, and taking in all that life in San Francisco in the 1970's had to offer. Randy and Stacey were married in the back yard of their San Francisco home in 1976.
In 1978 Randy and Stacey moved to Billings where Randy helped open the new Montana Bank of Billings and became its president. He loved his time at the bank and cared deeply for his team of employees, forging many lifetime friendships.
After Randy and Stacey settled into the historic Clark Avenue neighborhood, they had two sons: Eric in 1981 and Brent in 1984. Randy helped coach both boys in Little League and high school tennis, as well as teaching them to fly fish and enjoying countless hunting trips. The family spent many winter weekends in Big Sky where Randy helped foster the boys' passion for skiing.
In 1989, Randy left Montana Bank and joined the Felt and Martin Law firm. During his time at the firm, he built many lasting relationships, and became a named partner in the mid 90's. He retired from the firm after more than two decades of service but continued to serve as counsel for several years.
Giving back to his community was so important to Randy. He served on the Yellowstone Art Museum board of directors for many years, supporting Stacey in the running of Summerfair at Rocky Mountain College, a project that involved the entire family. He was excited and proud to be involved with the museum at the time of its expansion in the late 90's. He also served on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club Endowment Foundation and the board of directors of the Bank of Bozeman among numerous other community endeavors.
In his high school, college, and law school years, tennis was a huge part of his life. In later years, Randy's passion was golf. Some of his happiest times were spent on the driving range and playing golf with his buddies at the Yellowstone Country Club.
Randy also loved fly fishing and hunting. He took tremendous joy in planning biennial trips to the Copper River Lodge in Alaska to fish for big Rainbow Trout with his friends and his sons as well as spending countless days both fishing and bird hunting around the cabin on the Bighorn River.
Randy's enthusiasm for sports brought him to adopt the local Bay Area teams while living in San Francisco, becoming an avid 49ers, Giants, and Warriors fan for the rest of his life. He also had a lifelong passion for the University of Montana sports teams, holding season tickets for Griz Football where he'd attend games with friends and family every fall.
After retirement, Randy and Stacey traveled to Peru, Italy, and Spain, as well as numerous visits to Isla Mujeres, Mexico where they enjoyed the local cuisine and spent hours floating in the clear Caribbean water. In recent years, they escaped to San Francisco for the month of February to reconnect with old friends, share the City with visiting Montana friends, eat amazing food, and explore old and new favorite places.
Randy loved spending time in his yard and gardens and relaxing on the back deck at home to enjoy the flowers and beauty of summer. In recent years, he and Stacey hiked numerous trails in the Beartooths, at East Rosebud Lake, and at Big Sky. He loved to cook and gather with friends and family around him at his home. He deeply loved and treasured his many friends and family, especially his three grandkids.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Harris, his father Randy Jacobs, and his sister, Julie Hood, and is survived by his wife, Stacey, sons Eric Jacobs (Jami) of Denver, CO, Brent Jacobs (Amy) of Bozeman, grandchildren Foster, Arley, and Willah of Denver, CO, and nephews Kevin and Brian Hood of Missoula.
In remembrance of Randy's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.
The family plans to have an outdoor celebration of life gathering for Randy in the late summer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.