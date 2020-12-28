 Skip to main content
Randy Charles Jacobs
Randy Charles Jacobs

Randy Charles Jacobs

April 30 1971 - Dec. 22, 2020

Randy passed leaving behind his children Vance and Vanessa and his siblings Jeffery, Julie and Denise. His mother Gloria and father Dennis of Billings. He went to join his brothers Danny and Rory and many other family members.

Thank you to the hospice for all their care they provided. He will be greatly missed by many. No services are planned at this time.

