Randy David Jones, 56, died October 19, after an extended battle with cancer. He was born September 17, 1966, to Gene and Cleota Jones in Gillette, WY and grew up in Roundup and Belgrade, MT. On September 12, 2009, he married April Munguia, and they had just celebrated their 13th anniversary.
Randy is survived by two sons, Eric and Drew, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael, Steven, and Paul, and two sisters, LaRita and Cindy along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his parents and his brother James.
Randy was a happy and optimistic person and that happiness spread to all around him. Despite the handicap of losing his arm in an accident at a young age, he made the best of it and was always quick with a “one arm” joke! His work for years in various departments at Lowes introduced him to many people and most would look for him specifically for his helpful attitude and cheerful spirit. One of the things that gave him the deepest joy, though, was his deep faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the hope in a resurrection to a paradise earth that Jesus promised. It made him happy to be able to share that hope and it was a true comfort as his illness progressed.
A memorial has been arranged for Saturday October 29, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 405 S. 36th St. W. Billings, MT. A reception will follow.
