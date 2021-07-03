Randy Everett Madden, 73, of Billings, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Randy was born Feb. 29, 1948 in Glasgow Montana, the second son of the late Emmett Reeves and Mary Katherine (Hockett) Madden. He graduated from Park High School in Livingston in 1966. Randy was active in his faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served as a congregation Elder, shepherding many in a mild and loving manner.

Randy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Donna, of Billings; his two brothers, Kenneth Edward (Belinda) Madden, and Fred Douglas (Fran) Madden, both of Livingston MT; his in-laws, Bud and Sharon Wright, of Shepherd, Wayne Lembcke, of Billings, and Barry and Lynette Kovarik, of Republic WA, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. MST via Zoom video conferencing. For information to access this event you may email Wendy Livingston at wlivi@mail.com