Randy Gill was born on February 6, 1959, and grew up in the small mountain town of Clayton, California. He passed away at 64 years old in June 2023, in Billings, Montana, surrounded by family.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Olga Gill, sister, Donna, and his beloved niece Brittany. He is survived by his wife, Janice; three daughters; six grandchildren; and two sisters.

He learned the construction trade and started his own business as a General Contractor, a hardworking man his whole life –– although he would've told you that his greatest achievement was the life he built around his adoring wife and daughters. Randy met Janice on a dancefloor in Concord, California. It was love at first sight. They were married for almost forty years, and still crazy about each other, an everlasting love so rare in our modern times.

He treasured his three girls, Maranda, Kara, and Christine, as well as his six grandchildren, of whom there's one boy –– it seems that Randy, ruggedly handsome and magnificently paternal, only had room in his genes to let one other man in.

In July of 1994, Randy moved his family to Billings, Montana, and remained there. Throughout life, he was utterly kind, patient, humble, and honest. Randy gave proof to the quintessential American Dad: a family man who enjoyed days on the lake, motorcycles, and backyard barbecues. He was lucky in life to enjoy an enduring, storybook romance with Janice and the immense pride he felt for Maranda, Kara, and Christine's successes in life, career, relationships, and character –– successes certainly wrought by Randy's own example.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, MT at 11:00 a.m., and will be followed by a gathering in the Great Hall in the Prescott Room, Rocky Mountain College, where family and friends may gather to celebrate his life and love.

Gifts to the Randy Gill Memorial Fund may be sent through HBA Building Visions, an organization dedicated to education, training, funding, and career pathways in trades. Make a donation via this link: https:////hbabillings.net//#//hba-building-visions.