Randy L. Corbin

Randy L. Corbin, 61 of Billings, MT passed away unexpectedly May 20 after a brief but heroic battle with esophageal cancer. Randy worked for BN Railroad from 1992-2022, residing in Glendive, Miles City, Forsyth and Billings. No services will be held per Randy's slightly antisocial wishes.

To leave condolences or a memory for the family and to view a full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

