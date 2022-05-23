Randy L. Corbin, 61 of Billings, MT passed away unexpectedly May 20 after a brief but heroic battle with esophageal cancer. Randy worked for BN Railroad from 1992-2022, residing in Glendive, Miles City, Forsyth and Billings. No services will be held per Randy's slightly antisocial wishes.
To leave condolences or a memory for the family and to view a full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.