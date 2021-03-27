Randy L. Harper

Moving to Billings, Montana, he invented, designed, patented, and manufactured the Yankease Post Puller sold nationally and internationally.

As a favor, between these businesses he was foreman on a water utilities development in Colorado for the concrete work. Another facet of his many talents was being an expert in cement applications.

Randy's inventions spanned from wind energy, innovations in bicycles, including his Stinger a motorized unit for driving the bike from behind. His knowledge for anything mechanical was vast. His enthusiasm for classic cars never faltered, and his constant companion on the road was his 1966 Ford wimbledon white flatbed truck.

Football season was an absolute requirement for Randy and his lifelong team was the Denver Broncos.

Randy was modest and had a huge, giving heart and blessed his family and friends with his love, wonderful stories, being so fun, knowledge, and always there to help. Lucky kids to have Randy as an Uncle.