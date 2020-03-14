Randy Lee Greni
Randy Lee Greni

Randy Lee Greni, 70, unexpectedly passed away at his residence on March 7, 2020.

Randy was born Dec. 8, 1949, in Rhame, North Dakota, to John and Dorrace Greni. Randy grew up on a farm outside Bowman, North Dakota, and eventually owned his own farm. He moved to Billings, Montana, in 1990.

Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave, Billings. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. For full obit, view www.heightsfamilyfunerahome.com under Our Families.

