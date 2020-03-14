Randy Lee Greni, 70, unexpectedly passed away at his residence on March 7, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randy was born Dec. 8, 1949, in Rhame, North Dakota, to John and Dorrace Greni. Randy grew up on a farm outside Bowman, North Dakota, and eventually owned his own farm. He moved to Billings, Montana, in 1990.

Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave, Billings. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. For full obit, view www.heightsfamilyfunerahome.com under Our Families.

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Greni as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.