CLYDE PARK - Randy Rae Jackson, 64, of Clyde Park, passed away Wednesday, June 22. We are hosting a celebration of Randy's life at the Wilsall Rodeo Arena Thursday, June 30 – beginning at 6 p.m. We will then have a reception at the Shield's Valley Community Center in Clyde Park; we will commemorate Randy's favorite day of the week, Thirsty Thursday!