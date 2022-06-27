Randy Scott Frasca was born on June 5, 1961, in Williston, North Dakota to parents, Raymond R. and Sharron L. (Bostrom) Frasca. Randy grew up in Eastern Montana. After attending Job Corp, he worked as a glass glazer. He married Lyn Sundeen on November 24, 1984 in Arizona. They had two children: Travis and Jessie. Randy and Lyn later divorced.

Randy had a great love of hunting, fishing, camping, racing and his dogs. He was lovingly known as the "mountain man". He enjoyed a cold beer and some BBQ ribs. After becoming disabled in 2005, Randy spent his time woodworking and expanding his creativity.

On May 23, 2009, Randy married Darla Newel in Billings, Montana.

Randy passed away on June 17, at the hospice house in Billings. His wife was by his side. He was graciously able to see much of his family and friends including his aunts: Dorothy Frasca Benish and Charlotte Breitling; and his uncle, Keith Bostrum prior to his decline.

He is survived by his wife, Darla; his daughter, Jessie; son, Travis; two step-daughters: Randi Jo and Kaylee; seven grandchildren: Maci, Hunter, Jaxon, Fayth, Joshua, Gracie, and Brayden; his four brothers: Kelly (Randy's Twin), Troy, Jodi and Timmy; as well as numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and a sister-in-law.

A memorial will be held at Oscars Bar in Lockwood on Saturday, July 16, at 4 p.m.