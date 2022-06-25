Ray A. Curtis

BILLINGS - Ray, a young 79, passed away on June 19, following cancer surgery. Ray was a CPA in Billings for many years and belonged to the Yellowstone Wood Turners and the YMCA.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy, and sons Ray, Jr., and David and his wife Tina.
He requested no service, but to be cremated and his ashes scattered over the Montana mountains. Please remember him kindly as he was the kindest man we knew.
Full obituary at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
