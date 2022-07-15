Ray B. Fichtner

Ray was born in Billings, Montana to Ben and Katherine Fichtner. He graduated from Billings High School in 1957 and after high school enlisted in the Marine Corp. Ray married Judith Colleen Hopkins on September 23, 1960. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy. Their children: Colleen Fichtner, Dale Fichtner and wife, Verna (Benjamin, Rachel and Katherine), Debora (Fichtner) Hoyt and husband Christopher Hoyt (Isabella); his brother, Jim Fichtner and wife, Pamela.

Ray worked as a lineman for 38 years and retired from the Chelan County PUD in 2000. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 years. He was also a member of the Wm. H Jett Lodge #285, the Astral Chapter #75 Order of the Eastern Star, the Royal Arch Masons - Knights Templar, the Scottish Rite Valley of Wenatchee, and the El Katif Shrine of Spokane. Ray was also a founding member of Eastmont Baptist Church in East Wenatchee and a member of First Baptist Church in Leavenworth Washington.

Rays' passion was restoring vintage cars and attending swap meets to buy and sell cars, car parts, and catch up with old friends. In 1982 he won first place with his custom 1957 Chevy at Mini Nationals in Missoula Montana. He enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife Judy and their friends. Ray and Judy traveled from Alaska to the Caribbean, and from Europe to Australia and New Zealand always cherishing their time together and the love they shared. Ray was a wonderful and caring husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by those who were touched by his life.

Please share your thoughts and memories at the online guestbook at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Instead of flowers we would ask that you make a donation to: Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts - P.O. box 3231 Wenatchee, WA 98807.