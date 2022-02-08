Ray Corneliusen passed away Saturday Feb. 5, 2022.

Ray was born on Feb. 27, 1926 to Olaf and Mary (Melby) Corneliusen. He had four older brothers & one older sister – Edwin, Oscar, Selmer, Bertha Barnick, and Leonard, all of whom preceded Ray in death. He was raised and attended school just outside of Glendive, Montana, where he worked on his family's farm until he enlisted in the army to serve in the Korean War. He served his country proudly for two years before returning home to work at The Ranger Review, Glendive's newspaper. He married Betty Offt on April 6, 1953.

Ray and Betty then moved to Miles City, where Ray worked for the Miles City Star Newspaper, and later for the Billings Gazette for 25 years. They settled in Billings and have called it home for the last 62 years. Ray would have been 96 this month, and they would have been married for 69 years in April of this year.

Together, Ray and Betty had four sons - Steve (Cheryl), Stewart (Debbie), Brian (Judi), and Rollie (Gretchen). Ray loved fishing, hunting, and playing cards with family and friends. He taught many of his grandchildren (nine) and great-grandchildren (14) how to play some of his favorite games: pinochle, gin, and cribbage. He was a funny, loving man who loved his family dearly.

Ray is survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Friday Feb. 11, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. His life will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 12, 2022, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Remembrances in his name may be given to Mount Olive Academy, 2336 St. Johns Avenue Billings, MT 59102.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolence for the family.