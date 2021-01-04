Ray Dean Schneckloth

Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father. Ray is survived his wife Mary; by his one and only brother Roy; and his five children, Ron and his wife Roxann, David and his wife Tracy, Adam, Hillary and Holly. In addition, Ray (Grandpa or Papa) was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren, Kiele, Kali, Mykaela, Kelcie Avery, AJ, and Danika and Roman. Ray is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends that he even considered family. He loved everyone and always made it a point to tell you and keep contact with you. He was such an amazing husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and cousin. He was very much into his family history and was always happy to learn something new about his family. Dad, we love and miss you so much.