Ray Dean Schneckloth, 73, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2020, at 2:28 p.m., due to complications from COVID-19, at Saint Vincent Hospital.
Ray was born in April of 1947, to Edwin A. and Gladys E. Schneckloth, in Billings. He married Mary Schneckloth on Oct. 27, 1980, in Chula Vista, California. Before he married Mary, Ray had three children, Ron, Adam and Hillary, and Mary had one son, David. Together, they had one daughter, Holly Schneckloth.
Ray joined the United States Navy in June of 1965 just after graduating from Billings West High School. After retiring from the United States Navy in 1991 and moving back home to be closer to his parents, he worked for the TradePort Authority and Alternatives Inc. He also worked for Hanser's, where he retired after working there for 16 years. While working at Hanser's, it became more of a family than a place of employment. Ray enjoyed his lunches with the girls, Carol, Julie and Ruth, so that, even after retiring, he still made a point to meet up with them. He was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post No.117, Billings.
Ray cherished his time with his family, relatives and friends; he held those times close to him. Ray loved fishing and would pack up the car with Mary in tow and they would go for the day to see what he could catch. Ray and Mary loved the church they attended, where they recently renewed their vows on Oct. 29, 2017, during a service with Harvey Bybee. He loved playing music in his band Cedar Ridge that he started and grew into something everyone loved to go and watch at the places he played at around town. He also played his amazing music for many of the retirement communities, where he was loved and cared about.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father. Ray is survived his wife Mary; by his one and only brother Roy; and his five children, Ron and his wife Roxann, David and his wife Tracy, Adam, Hillary and Holly. In addition, Ray (Grandpa or Papa) was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren, Kiele, Kali, Mykaela, Kelcie Avery, AJ, and Danika and Roman. Ray is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends that he even considered family. He loved everyone and always made it a point to tell you and keep contact with you. He was such an amazing husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and cousin. He was very much into his family history and was always happy to learn something new about his family. Dad, we love and miss you so much.
Since we are currently in these times of COVID-19, we will not be having a funeral. In the summer of 2021, we will have a large ‘Celebration of Life,' where all the family and friends can gather and talk about their thoughts and memories of Ray.
Memorials may be sent to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post #117, PO Box 866, Billings, MT 59103.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
