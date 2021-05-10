 Skip to main content
Ray E. Mengel
Ray E. Mengel

Funeral Services for Ray E. Mengel, 72, of Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Glendive will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Tom Stieg officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Ray passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

