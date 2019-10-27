{{featured_button_text}}

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Ray G. Potter (Junior), age 86, of Billings, (formerly of Fishtail and Miles City) passed away on Oct. 18, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at Faith Chapel (Broadwater entrance) in Billings on May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

