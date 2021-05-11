Ray Mengel

Ray Mengel, 72, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Glendive, MT passed away on May 6, 2021 at Hospice House of Rapid City.

Ray was born on Dec. 15, 1948 and was the son of Eldon and Christine (Jesfield) Mengel. He grew up in Baker, MT and graduated from Baker High School in 1966. Following high school, he attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, later finishing at Dawson Community College where he then graduated.

Ray married Deb Talkington on Sept. 21, 1969 in Belle Fourche, SD. To this union two children were born, Troy and Chandra. Together they raised their family in Glendive, MT. Ray began working for the Montana Department of Transportation as a surveyor and fieldman. Later on in his career he became the District Administrator for Eastern Montana. One of Ray's goals was to pave Highway 323 from Ekalaka to Alzada. In 2011 Ray retired and he and Deb continued to live in Glendive until 2019. They then moved to Rapid, SD to be closer to their children.

Ray was a sports enthusiast, especially basketball and football. His love for Eastern Montana sports had him traveling to various towns to watch games and attend district and state tournaments. Ray and Deb enjoyed traveling during their retirement. They attended Christ Church in Rapid City, SD.