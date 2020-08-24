Ray Richard Batey
Ray Richard Batey, age 91, of the Forsyth/Rosebud area passed away on August 23, 2020. Private family services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Batey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
