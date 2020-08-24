 Skip to main content
Ray Richard Batey
Ray Richard Batey

Ray Richard Batey

Ray Richard Batey

Ray Richard Batey, age 91, of the Forsyth/Rosebud area passed away on August 23, 2020. Private family services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

