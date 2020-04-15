× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Born to Roy and Blanch Wood, the second of three children. As a young man, Ray enjoyed riding and training horses. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as a teen and was active for the rest of his life. He graduated high school in 1961 and joined the Air Force, then married Leora Ann Schow, in Sheridan on Dec 15, 1962. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple a few days later. They had eight children.

He served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years and settled in Powell, Wyoming. He worked for Lockheed Aircraft in Saudi Arabia, graduated from Northwest College in welding in 1986, then decided to drive truck. Ray loved to travel, but he also loved being with his family and always tried to make it home for the holidays and important events in his children's lives.

Ray retired from truck driving in 2003, after a heart attack. He and his wife enjoyed a quiet life until she died in 2007. He lived in Powell until 2014 when he had a stroke, and moved to Billings. He overcame it and had many enjoyable years living at Highgate Senior Living and was a favorite there with his fun attitude and teasing ways. He would often visit his children in California, Idaho, and Wyoming. Ray is survived by eight children, two siblings, 28 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

